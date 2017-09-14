Museum Creates Collage of Art and Nature at Annual Artwalk

For the 30th year, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will present its annual Artwalk, showcasing the works of award-winning local artists, as well as younger, up-and-coming artists.

The two-day event will take place 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23-Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Mission Creek campus, 2559 Puesta del Sol.

The 2017 edition of this museum tradition will include an indoor show and a limited number of outdoor exhibitors, as well as a Children’s Artwalk. A no-host wine bar will be available.

The indoor exhibit will highlight works from The Oak Group, respected as one of the country’s first groups of painters for preservation of endangered landscapes. Pieces by other artists of note will shown as well. The outdoor show will feature invited and award-winning artists.

All works displayed, with the exception of those from the Children’s Artwalk, will be for sale. Proceeds will support museum programs.

The Children’s Artwalk will include paintings, drawings, sculptures, and weavings, created by more than 200 youngsters from local elementary schools.

While the Children's Artwalk works are not for sale, photo notecard sets of select pieces will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the sale of the notecards support the Children's Artwalk each year.

Tickets are $10 for non-members; free admission for museum members and children under age 12. Free parking is available at the museum.

For more information, contact the museum, 682-4711 ext. 110.

— Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.