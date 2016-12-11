Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:44 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

31st Annual Parade of Lights Gives Holiday Glow to Santa Barbara Harbor

Boaters embrace ‘Wild West Holiday’ theme with illuminated cactus, cowboy hats and even seahorses

The Channel Cat featured Santa Claus riding in a sleigh pulled by seahorses as part of Santa Barbara’s 31st Annual Parade of Lights. Click to view larger
The Channel Cat featured Santa Claus riding in a sleigh pulled by seahorses as part of Santa Barbara’s 31st Annual Parade of Lights. (Ronald Williams photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 11, 2016

A boat draped with green lights in the shape of a cactus and red lights spelling out the word “saloon” lit up Santa Barbara’s coastline Sunday evening for the 31st Annual Parade of Lights.

More than 20 illuminated vessels cruised through the Santa Barbara harbor and past Stearns Wharf, all decked out for the holiday with Christmas decorations and lights.

Despite the misty haze of fog and overcast skies, there were plenty of “happy holidays” and cheers of “Merry Christmas” from dozens of local boaters to thousands of spectators watching from the wharf.

“This is one of our most special events because it’s enjoyable for the youngest visitor to the older visitor,” said Dominique Samario, a public information officer with Santa Barbara’s Waterfront Department.

Vying for top prizes, parade participants adorned their vessels with their best holiday lights to pay tribute to cowboys and cowgirls with this year’s theme, “Wild West Holiday.”

A few kayakers braved the cold for the voyage along the route.

After the parade, locals met at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, where prizes were awarded for the top three finishers in five different categories.

“It’s a great holiday tradition that brings the whole community down to the waterfront to see the boats decorated and the fireworks,” said Greg Gorga, the museum’s executive director.

The Paddleboat Casino entry makes its way along Stearns Wharf on Sunday night during Santa Barbara’s 31st Annual Parade of Lights. Click to view larger
The Paddleboat Casino entry makes its way along Stearns Wharf on Sunday night during Santa Barbara’s 31st Annual Parade of Lights. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“The event is a great opportunity to bundle up, come down to the waterfront, and celebrate and share the holiday spirit.”

The museum’s vessel sported red, white and green lights in the shape of jolly old St. Nick riding in his sleigh, pulled by seahorses.

The parade celebration closed with spectators lining the wharf, harbor and beaches to view a fireworks show.

This year’s event was sponsored by the 2016 Parade of Lights Committee, the city Waterfront Department, Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants Association, Stearns Wharf Business Association and the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

Mayor Helene Schneider also turned on the lights of a 25-foot white fir tree on the wharf.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

