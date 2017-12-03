3200-3201 Caballo Road, Santa Ynez 93460

Located in Woodstock Ranch with breathtaking 360-degree views is this hilltop estate with 20+/- acres. This custom, Mark Hemming-built, 4,600 +/- square-foot Spanish Mediterranean style home features five bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, two large islands, a breakfast bar and a walk-in pantry. Just off the family room, enjoy the panoramic views from the expansive patio area, featuring a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, fireplace, spa and a large pool surrounded by a beautifully maintained lawn.
The property also features a legal second residence with its own address. This home is a must-see with arguably some of the most spectacular views in the Santa Ynez Valley, a perfect retreat from the modern world.
Click here for more information about this property.
List Price: $3,290,000
Connie Meynet
805.680.6001
[email protected]
BRE License #01235773