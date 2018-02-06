3215 Roblar Ave., Santa Ynez 93460

Just outside the charming towns of Los Olivos and Santa Ynez sits a stunning 8.4 +/- acre-estate located on one of the Santa Ynez Valley’s most sought-after corridors. Grand iron entry gates open to a rose-flanked driveway that winds past lush green pastures filled with grazing horses and leads to a to a four-bedroom, four-bathroom Mediterranean-style home featuring soaring ceilings, wood and limestone floors, lofty French doors and windows, and plenty of space to live comfortably and entertain with ease.

There are two master suites, one on each floor, as well as two additional suites. Detached from the home, yet easily accessed, is a four-car garage with large guest studio and bathroom. Stroll down the driveway past the irrigated pastures to the custom eight-stall center aisle barn and separate equipment/shop/hay barn.

This property is fed by two wells and is located in the Los Olivos AVA; a stunning location for a vineyard. This estate offers the ranch and country lifestyle many seek while being close to all the charm and activity of downtown Los Olivos and Santa Ynez. The owners have created a very special ambiance and compound that will satisfy even the most discriminating buyer.

Click here for more information about this property.

List Price: $2,950,000

Carey Kendall

805.689.6262

[email protected]

BRE License #00753349