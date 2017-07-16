3219 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara 93109

Ocean-bluff estate designed in Mediterranean style with graceful arches, high ceilings, and lovely wood and stone. Luxuries and amenities are woven within the spacious five-bedroom, 6½-bathroom home, and a complete renovation enhances the intimate connection with the ocean scenery. First-floor master suite is thoughtfully isolated for privacy and comfort, and all bedrooms have en-suite baths and walk-in closets. The dining room boasts custom cabinetry, and the kitchen is superbly equipped. Attention to detail is ever present as evidenced by the long list of innovative and handcrafted features, including state-of-the-art electronics and use of the finest building materials. An elegant office, custom library, wine room, large three-car garage and much more accompany the best ocean views in Santa Barbara.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >