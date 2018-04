3235 Calle Mariposa, Santa Barbara 93105

This is the San Roque home you have been waiting for!! Two bedrooms/1½ bathroom and a den/office with closet all on a large corner lot with an attached two-car garage. The spacious kitchen has been beautifully updated with Carrera marble, sleek and abundant cabinetry, Wolf range and KitchenAid refrigerator. The bright and open living room is framed by a sunny, built-in window seat and cozy fireplace, with original wood floors throughout. Both bathrooms have been updated and the full bath includes dual vanities and custom tile. Efficient upgrades: tank-less water heater, new LED lighting, insulation in the floor and ceiling, and a new electrical panel. Fruit trees, lovely flower beds and a large brick patio offer space for outdoor living. Just minutes to the restaurants and shops of Upper State Street and hiking trails.

