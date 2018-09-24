3240 Campanil Drive, Santa Barbara 93109

Ocean and island views from this beautiful home — named “Casa de la Musica” — situated in the upscale Santa Barbara coastal hilltop, Campanil Hills, adjacent to Hope Ranch and near the Mesa. Mesmerizing ocean views can be enjoyed from almost every room in the home. The luxurious ocean-view master bedroom features a high-beamed ceiling, walk-in closet, laundry, fireplace and a gorgeous view deck to watch Channel Island activity. There are three additional bedrooms, including a second master bedroom downstairs. The well-designed ocean-view kitchen has custom cabinetry, a small desk, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast area, service bar and hardwood floors. The formal ocean-view dining room features wood floors and has French doors leading to the front veranda and gardens in full view of the ocean.
