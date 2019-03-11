3330 Foothill Rd, Carpinteria 93013

Beautiful prime land in the Foothills of Carpinteria overlooking the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, available to purchase for the first time in over a century! A Hacienda style Ranch home is perfectly perched on 28± acres with panoramic ocean, coastline and mountain views, rolling hills, orchards and wonderful areas for horses, additional crops or other structures. You'll find views from all main rooms along with great shaded outdoor patio areas to entertain and enjoy the expansive views. Most of the living space is on one level with a large upstairs suite offering separation and privacy. The land has the advantage of being in the Williamson Act. Great for the Rancher or Equestrian or to build your own dream home. Includes Avocado & Cherimoya Orchard. Overlooks Polo Racquet Club This property offers extensive space yet is close to Montecito, Carpinteria, the beach, hiking, and riding trails.
