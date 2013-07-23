350.org Organizing Climate Rally on Saturday at Carpinteria Beach

The local chapter of 350.org has organized a climate rally as part of its Summer Heat Campaign.

Join them from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. this Saturday at Carpinteria State Beach at Linden Avenue for Santa Barbara’s County’s first climate rally.

The rally will function as both a demonstration against the fossil fuel industry and as a day for learning how to build up one’s political will to fight climate change.

There will be a variety of workshops to participate in, including education about how to put a price on carbon, how to lead a fossil fuel divestment initiative at your school, city or church, and how to enact rights-based legislation to prevent the fossil fuel industry from creating projects in your region.

To join the bike ride to the rally, check out the Facebook event or organize carpools by contacting 350 Santa Barbara at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.470.0366.