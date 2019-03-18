3647 Rockcreek Road, Santa Barbara CA 93105

Experience Hawaii in Santa Barbara! Exquisitely remodeled 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms home plus an office in Monte Vista school district, tucked away on a quiet street in a great San Roque location. Upon approaching this stunning tropical ranch-style home, your eyes will be drawn to an enormous amount of mature palm trees creatively spaced around this beautiful 1/4 acre lot. The front of the home boasts incredible curb appeal with a unique metal roof and unbelievable landscaping. As you step through the front door, you'll notice an extremely open floor plan that flows freely between the living room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen has been extensively remodeled with custom cabinetry, a stainless steel farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, a large center island with bar-style seating, and clever under-cabinet lighting beneath the center island creating a fun and alluring ambiance.

The dining room is equipped with a high-end sliding glass door that opens to an unbelievable covered patio with BBQ, heaters, built-in speakers, wet bar, recessed lights, and overhead fans to keep cool on those warm S.B. summer days. This spacious covered patio flows seamlessly off the dining area, creating an incredible extension of the interior living space and forming the perfect indoor-outdoor flow. The master suite is illuminated with natural sunlight by 4 beautiful casement windows and a sliding door that opens directly to the backyard. The master suite also boasts built-in speakers and a huge walk-in closet with luxury cabinetry and abundant storage. Much like the rest of the home, the master bath is stunning and has a large double vanity, soaking tub, lovely basket-weave tile flooring, and an oversized shower with a ceiling-mounted showerhead. All three guest rooms are spacious and have a unique plaster finish on the walls, which feels great to the touch. Completing this home is a large home office, laundry room, and awesome backyard with privacy hedges and a swimming pool.

Click here for more information about this property. Grubb Campbell Group, Village Properties Realtors

805-565-8879​

[email protected]

DRE Licenses # 01236143 / 01410304 / 01993348

