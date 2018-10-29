3715 Santa Claus Lane B, Carpinteria 93013

Watch unforgettable sunsets while listening to the waves from this newly built, beachfront Cape Cod contemporary. Multiple use opportunities allow for a luxurious residential home or a mixture of residential, commercial and/or overnight accommodation. The utmost attention to detail is clear through the timeless architectural style, views from every room and high-end finishes throughout.
Click here for more information about this property.
List Price: $2,995,000
Darcie McKnight, Village Properties Realtors
805.637.7772
[email protected]
DRE License #01717947
Thomas Dabney, Village Properties Realtors
805.689.7306
[email protected]
DRE License #01262014