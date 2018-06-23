3779 Lincolnwood Drive, Santa Barbara 93110

Enjoy a dramatic entry into your own private courtyard, complete with babbling fountain and Santa Barbara’s stunning mountain range in view. This lovingly remodeled Spanish-style home offers single-level living at its finest; featuring gleaming hardwood floors and Travertine tiles throughout, spacious rooms with gracious arched entries and a fantastic open floor plan. Remodeled kitchen has eat-in bar, custom lighting and French doors to covered patio and lush back yard with drought-tolerant landscape. All three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and exterior of home freshly painted! Welcome to Lincolnwood, with a private water source at $75 per month in a sought-after enclave of San Roque near the La Cumbre corridor. Approved plans for extension of exterior wall.
Click here for more information about this property.
List Price: $1,699,000
Amy J. Baird
805.478.9318
[email protected]
BRE License #01497110