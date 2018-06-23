3779 Lincolnwood Drive, Santa Barbara 93110

Enjoy a dramatic entry into your own private courtyard, complete with babbling fountain and Santa Barbara’s stunning mountain range in view. This lovingly remodeled Spanish-style home offers single-level living at its finest; featuring gleaming hardwood floors and Travertine tiles throughout, spacious rooms with gracious arched entries and a fantastic open floor plan. Remodeled kitchen has eat-in bar, custom lighting and French doors to covered patio and lush back yard with drought-tolerant landscape. All three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and exterior of home freshly painted! Welcome to Lincolnwood, with a private water source at $75 per month in a sought-after enclave of San Roque near the La Cumbre corridor. Approved plans for extension of exterior wall.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

