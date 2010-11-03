37 Years Later, Jerry Brown Headed Back to Governor’s Office

Democrats appear to be sweeping statewide offices; attorney general's race knotted at 46% each

Californians elected — or re-elected — Democrat Jerry Brown as governor Tuesday, ending the most expensive statewide campaign in U.S. history. Brown, a former two-term governor in the 1970s, defeated Republican billionaire Meg Whitman, who spent $142 million of her own money in her first try for elected office.

With 85 percent of precincts reporting statewide, Brown won 53 percent of the vote to Whitman’s 42 percent.

“They haven’t counted all the the votes yet,” Brown, the state attorney general, told his victory party in Oakland just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. “But, hell, it’s good enough for government work.

“It looks like we’re going back again.”

First elected governor in 1972, Brown will succeed Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was barred by term limits from seeking re-election. Brown was Califonia’s youngest serving governor his first time around. At 72, come January he’ll be the oldest. For good measure, he is the son of the late Pat Brown, who served two terms as governor in the 1960s.

With 85 percent of the voted counted in other races:

» Senate: Democratic incumbent Barbara Boxer was leading Carly Fiorina, her Republican challenger, 52 percent to 43 percent.

» Lieutenant governor: Democratic challenger Gavin Newsom was beating Republican Lt .Gov. Abel Maldonado, 50 percent to 40 percent.

» Attorney general: Republican Steve Cooley was nursing a 4,447-vote lead over Democrat Kamala Harris. The candidates were statistically tied at 46 percent.

» Secretary of state: Democratic incumbent Debra Bowen was ahead of Republican Damon Dunn, 53 percent to 39 percent.

» Controller: Democratic incumbent John Chiang was topping Republican state Sen. Tony Strickland, 55 percent to 37 percent. Strickland was elected to the Senate in 2008 and represents southern Santa Barbara County.

» Treasurer: Democratic incumbent Bill Lockyer was beating Republican Mimi Walters, 56 percent to 37 percent.

» Insurance commissioner: Democrat Dave Jones was defeating Republican Mike Villines, 50 percent to 38 percent.

Tuesday’s vote totals got off to a slow start at the Secretary of State’s Office’s elections Web site. Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the site was overloaded by traffic and visitors encountered an error message if they were able to get through. Although the agency has had a history of computer difficulties, officials blamed Tuesday night’s problem on a cloud-computing system that was relying on more than 50 computer servers to manage the traffic.

