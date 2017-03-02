38 Special to Rock Night at Santa Barbara County Fair

They may sing a song called “Hold on Loosely,” but when 38 Special takes the stage July 12 at the Santa Barbara County Fair, audiences may want to hang on tight for a raucous good time.

After more than three decades together, 38 Special continues to deliver its signature Southern rock sound. The band is known for 1980s and 1990s hits like “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “If I’d Been the One,” and “Back Where You Belong."

“What’s great about these guys is they’re about putting on a great show, they’re about the music, and audiences instantly recognize nearly every song as soon as those opening notes ring out from the stage,” said Richard Persons, Santa Maria Fairpark CEO.

The band boasts Gold and Platinum album awards, along with sales in excess of 20 million.

Guitarist/vocalist Don Barnes said it’s all about maintaining that intensity in their live shows:

“We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years," he said. "We're a team, and it's always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don’t slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win.”

Completing the team is guitarist/vocalist Danny Chauncey, bassist Barry Dunaway, drummer Gary Moffatt, and keyboardist/vocalist Bobby Capps.

The band will as part of the Bud Light Concert Series on the KCOY Main Stage. The concert is free with paid admission.

The Santa Barbara County Fair runs July 12-16. For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.

— Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark.