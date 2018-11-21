395 Woodley Road, Montecito 98108

Immaculate split level in Pepper Hill area with mountain views from the main rooms and decks. Remodeled kitchen with Jenn-Air, ample cabinetry, granite center island, breakfast area, wood flooring, glass front display cabinets. Formal dining area with glass front display cabinets, large living room, spacious deck. Self-contained lower level with separate entrance, full bathroom and a kitchenette. Beautiful one-acre property with tall trees and lush landscaping for privacy, full drip system, two-car garage. Cold Spring Elementary School District.
List Price: $2,499,000
Gary Goldberg, Coastal Properties
805.455.8910
[email protected]
BRE License #01172139