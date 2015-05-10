Venture Out to the 39th Annual Isla Vista Juggling Festival at UCSB

The 39th annual Isla Vista Juggling Festival continues Sunday on the campus of UC Santa Barbara.

Sponsored by the Santa Barbara Jugglers Association and Club Juggling at UCSB, the festival is a bit smaller this year because the traditional Robertson Gym location is no longer available.

A last-minute scramble got us the Multi-Activity Court (MAC) at the vast new recreation complex at UCSB. A bit hard to find, but worth the effort!

We still have jugglers and unicyclists from all around California doing tricks you won’t see in the circus. A lot of “jugglers tricks” are very complex and are impressive to behold!

As always, the festival is a fundraiser for the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center. Admission is free, but donations are welcome and there are some goodies for sale, too.

Come on over and have fun and give your support!

Click here to view more photos from the 2015 Isla Vista Juggling Festival.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center. Click here to make an online donation.

— Robert Bernstein is a local photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.