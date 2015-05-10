Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:11 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Venture Out to the 39th Annual Isla Vista Juggling Festival at UCSB

Jugglers of all skill sets get in the swing of things at the 39th annual Isla Vista Juggling Festival on Saturday at UC Santa Barbara. The festival continues Sunday.
Jugglers of all skill sets get in the swing of things at the 39th annual Isla Vista Juggling Festival on Saturday at UC Santa Barbara. The festival continues Sunday. (Robert Bernstein photo)
By Robert Bernstein, Noozhawk Contributor | May 10, 2015 | 12:56 p.m.

The 39th annual Isla Vista Juggling Festival continues Sunday on the campus of UC Santa Barbara.

Sponsored by the Santa Barbara Jugglers Association and Club Juggling at UCSB, the festival is a bit smaller this year because the traditional Robertson Gym location is no longer available.

A last-minute scramble got us the Multi-Activity Court (MAC) at the vast new recreation complex at UCSB. A bit hard to find, but worth the effort!

We still have jugglers and unicyclists from all around California doing tricks you won’t see in the circus. A lot of “jugglers tricks” are very complex and are impressive to behold!

As always, the festival is a fundraiser for the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center. Admission is free, but donations are welcome and there are some goodies for sale, too.

Come on over and have fun and give your support!

Click here to view more photos from the 2015 Isla Vista Juggling Festival.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center. Click here to make an online donation.

Robert Bernstein is a local photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 