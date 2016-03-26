Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 6:23 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Schloss Describes ‘Walk with God’ at 39th Annual YMCA Good Friday Breakfast

Westmont College professor’s testimony a moving illustration of breakfast’s theme of ‘Keeping Hope Alive’

YMCA Good Friday Breakfast founder Hugh Davis with George Armstrong and Brian Gough. Click to view larger
YMCA Good Friday Breakfast founder Hugh Davis with George Armstrong and Brian Gough. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | March 26, 2016 | 11:32 p.m.

More than 350 guests filled the ballroom at The Fess Parker in Santa Barbara to participate in the 39th Annual Channel Islands YMCA Good Friday Breakfast.

After enjoying music by YMCA member and violinist Douglas Clegg, guests were welcomed by Sal Cisneros, president and CEO of the Channel Islands YMCA.

“There are people in the room who helped to establish this event in 1978 in order to bring more understanding about Good Friday,” he said.

Cisneros also acknowledged Marathon Investment Programs, the Premier Partner Sponsor, and the many other sponsors who made the event possible.

Leaders and committee members who put together this year’s breakfast were event chairman Joshua Keith, co-chairman Hugh Davis, Pastor Jim Stretchberry, Tim Hardy, Vince Iuculano, Julie Hofbauer, Tina Hernandez, Margo Byrne, Elaine Rottman, Scott Lisea and George Armstrong.

Emcee Ric Ruffinelli, Channel Islands YMCA board member and past board chairman, kept things moving and introduced Joyce McCullough, a board member of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, who gave the invocation.

Returning for a second year, was The Bondarenko Family Singers, who performed “Surely the Presence of the Lord” and “Jesus is my Rock” (in Russian). One of the Bondarenkos described how the family suffered religious persecution in the Ukraine and how the father was forced to work for 10 years in labor camps.

After the hearty breakfast, Dr. Jeff Schloss, the keynote speaker, came to the stage and spoke about his challenges of becoming a Christian while weaving in the Good Friday Breakfast theme, “Keeping Hope Alive.”

A self-described former “surf-bum and college dropout,” after a life-changing experience, Schloss went back to school and graduated from Wheaton College.

Schloss is chairman of Natural and Behavioral Sciences at Westmont College, where he directs the Center for Faith, Ethics and Life Sciences.

He also serves as senior scholar for the BioLogos Foundation, an international organization exploring harmony between faith and science. He speaks on issues of faith — and his own personal story — to university and public audiences.

He and his wife, Melody, have been married for 40 years and have three sons and three grandchildren. He still loves to surf, especially with his boys and old friends in Santa Barbara.

Schloss described growing up in a Jewish family in a community of Jewish German refugees.

“I never learned about God,” he said.

After dropping out of college, he went to Hawaii with two surfboards, cut himself off from family, and got involved in a bad crowd of male surfers.

“I used to eat food left on plates by the tourists at restaurants,” he recalled. “A black man, serving in Vietnam, offered to buy me dinner because I looked like I needed it.

“But I had to hear his story about Jesus. His name was Bill. I could see that he was sincere. He was truly heartbroken about the life I was leading. We prayed together. I ended up going back home.”

Schloss also described how he later experienced the glorious presence of God.

“It was like living water,” he said. “I know there is a God and the only thing that matters is to walk with God.”

In closing, Pastor Jim Stretchberry, executive director of American Bethel European Mission, gave the benediction.

Along with premier sponsor Marathon Investment Programs, top sponsors were Bryant & Sons Jewelers Ltd., El Montecito School/John Davies, HUB International, O’Connor Pest Control, Westmont College, American European Bethel Mission and Laguna Capital Management.

Bronze sponsors included Alliance Wealth Strategies/Sergio Villa, George Armstrong Fritz Harsberger, Axia/Randy Clark, Calvary Chapel Santa BarbaraCamarillo Family YMCA, Channel Islands YMCA, Christian Business Men’s Connection (CBMC), Dianne and Hugh Davis, Silvio Di Loreto, Enviroscaping, Gary Gray CPA and KiwanisHarbor Office Solutions, Jay Gilson, Tim Hardy and Pat Pinkerton, David Hughes, Iuculano Family, Jacks Foundation, Dave Kellams, Lompoc Family YMCAMontecito Family YMCANetwork Medical Women’s Center, Dr. Greg Olsen and Kathy Ireland, Pearlman Family, Providence, SBCS, Santa Barbara Family YMCA, Santa Barbara Family YMCA’s Active Older Adults, Santa Barbara Police Managers Association, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, Berta Schulte, David Spainhour, Patricia and Jim Stretchberry, Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCAThis Side Up Global, Brian Bargiel/Ventura Family YMCAVillage PropertiesScott Wilson CPA and Youth and Family Services YMCA.

The Young Men’s Christian Association started in London in 1844. Its purpose was to provide an alternative to the lifestyles of young employed men of the Industrial Revolution. The YMCA focused on the reading of classical literature, Bible study and prayer. The “Y” came to Santa Barbara in March 1887 with much the same purpose.

In the 1980s, the Santa Barbara YMCA merged with the Ventura YMCA to form the Channel Islands YMCA, which is now an association of seven branches serving the communities of Camarillo, Isla Vista, Lompoc, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez and Ventura.

Click here for more information about the Channel Islands YMCA, or call 805.569.1103. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected].

