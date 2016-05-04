Three Santa Barbara, One Dos Pueblos Team in Channel League Semifinals

Tennis

Three Santa Barbara High teams advanced to the semifinals of the Channel League doubles competition on Wednesday.

The top-seeded pair of Jackson Powell and Logan Lender join No. 3 Tyler Greenwald/Taggart Mills and No. 4 Taylor Kleine/Noah Ostovany in the final four.

The Dos Pueblos duo of Miles Baldwin and Vincent Villano fills out the field. The No. 2 seed lost only one game in beating two teams from Ventura.

The semifinal draw has Powell/Lender playing teammates Kleine/Ostovany and Baldwin/Villano taking on Greenwald/Mills at 2:30 p.m. at Knollwood Tennis Club.

The doubles and singles finals are scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Channel League Individual Tournament

Doubles

Seeds

1. Jackson Powell-Logan Lender (SB)

2. Miles Baldwin- Vincent Villano (DP)

3. Tyler Greenwald-Taggart Mills (SB)

4. Taylor Kleine-Noah Ostovany (SB)

5. Dominik Stefanov-Dan Coulson (SM)

6. Bryce Ambrose-Ryan Hodosy (SM)

Round 1

Powell/Lender (SB)-bye

Christo Anderson/Daniel Newton (SM) def Brian Ariza/Mason Beiling (Buena) 6-0, 6-0

Ambrose/Hodosy (DP) def James Wimbish/Alex Stefanov(SM) 7-5, 7-5

Kleine/Ostovany (SB) def Won Jong/Adam Stefany (Ventura) 6-0, 6-0

Greenwald/Mills (SB) def Kellen Roberts/Ryan Rennick (DP) 6-1, 6-4

D Stefanov/Coulson (SM) def Andrew Tebbe/Isaac Kershner (SB) 6-0, 6-0

Daniel Bracket/Dylan Hubert (Ventura) def Isaiah Perez/Coby Morales (Buena) 6-0, 6-0

Baldwin/Villano (DP) def Nicolas and Tyler Licenski (Ventura) 6-0, 6-1

Round 2

Powell/Lender def Anderson/Newton 6-2, 6-1

Kleine/Ostovany def Ambrose/Hodosy 6-2, 6-3

Greenwald/Mills def D Stefanov/Coulson 6-2, 6-4

Baldwin/Villano def Bracket/Hubert 6-0, 6-0

Semifinals at Knowlwood TC, 2:30 p.m.

#1 Powell/Jackson (SB) vs #4 Kleine/Ostovany (SB)

#2 Baldwin/Villano (DP) vs #3 Greenwald/Mills (SB)

Doubles' Finals at 4:30 at Knowlwood

Singles Finals at 4:30 at Knowlwood