Tennis

Three Santa Barbara, One Dos Pueblos Team in Channel League Semifinals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 4, 2016 | 5:21 p.m.

Three Santa Barbara High teams advanced to the semifinals of the Channel League doubles competition on Wednesday.

The top-seeded pair of Jackson Powell and Logan Lender join No. 3 Tyler Greenwald/Taggart Mills and No. 4 Taylor Kleine/Noah Ostovany in the final four.

The Dos Pueblos duo of Miles Baldwin and Vincent Villano fills out the field. The No. 2 seed lost only one game in beating two teams from Ventura.

The semifinal draw has Powell/Lender playing teammates Kleine/Ostovany and Baldwin/Villano taking on Greenwald/Mills at 2:30 p.m. at Knollwood Tennis Club.

The doubles and singles finals are scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Channel League Individual Tournament

Doubles
Seeds
1. Jackson Powell-Logan Lender (SB)
2. Miles Baldwin- Vincent Villano (DP)
3. Tyler Greenwald-Taggart Mills (SB)
4. Taylor Kleine-Noah Ostovany (SB)
5. Dominik Stefanov-Dan Coulson (SM)
6. Bryce Ambrose-Ryan Hodosy (SM)

Round 1
Powell/Lender (SB)-bye
Christo Anderson/Daniel Newton (SM) def Brian Ariza/Mason Beiling (Buena) 6-0, 6-0
Ambrose/Hodosy (DP) def James Wimbish/Alex Stefanov(SM) 7-5, 7-5
Kleine/Ostovany (SB) def Won Jong/Adam Stefany (Ventura) 6-0, 6-0
Greenwald/Mills (SB) def Kellen Roberts/Ryan Rennick (DP) 6-1, 6-4
D Stefanov/Coulson (SM) def Andrew Tebbe/Isaac Kershner (SB) 6-0, 6-0
Daniel Bracket/Dylan Hubert (Ventura) def Isaiah Perez/Coby Morales (Buena) 6-0, 6-0
Baldwin/Villano (DP) def Nicolas and Tyler Licenski (Ventura) 6-0, 6-1

Round 2
Powell/Lender def Anderson/Newton 6-2, 6-1
Kleine/Ostovany def Ambrose/Hodosy 6-2, 6-3
Greenwald/Mills def D Stefanov/Coulson 6-2, 6-4
Baldwin/Villano def Bracket/Hubert 6-0, 6-0

Semifinals at Knowlwood TC, 2:30 p.m.
#1 Powell/Jackson (SB)  vs #4 Kleine/Ostovany (SB)

#2 Baldwin/Villano (DP) vs #3 Greenwald/Mills (SB)

Doubles' Finals at 4:30 at Knowlwood
Singles Finals at 4:30 at Knowlwood

