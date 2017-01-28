3 Arrested as Authorities Break Up Sprawling House Party in Isla Vista

2 suspects face charges of resisting arrest, assault on police officers and drugs possession in late-night altercation on Del Playa Drive

Three people were arrested late Friday in Isla Vista after authorities ran into violent resistance while attempting to break up a large house party on Del Playa Drive.

According to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, Isla Vista Foot Patrol deputies and UC Santa Barbara police officers were dispatched at 11:15 p.m. to the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive, where they found a large party crowd gathered in and around a two-story residence.

“The reporting party was afraid to come outside to meet with law enforcement due to the large group outside,” she said.

Hoover said officers reported numerous people were coming and going from the property, and they stopped and cited several for alcohol violations.

Several more people were observed on backyard balconies overlooking the bluffs below, and Hoover said deputies and officers witnessed what appeared to be “a hand-to-hand narcotics deal.”

“One subject was observed snorting a white powder off his hand and the other subject was holding a bag of suspected drugs,” she said.

When authorities attempted to detain the subjects involved in the suspected drug activity, they began actively resisting and assaulting the deputies and officers, Hoover said. Despite commands to stop, she added, the suspects continued to fight so backup officers were requested.

“One subject was finally detained by using handcuff and ankle restraints,” Hoover said.

At that point, she said, “an unruly crowd of several hundred intoxicated, college-aged subjects turned hostile toward law enforcement personnel.”

Hoover said glass bottles were thrown in the vicinity of the deputies and officers, and the crowd began yelling obscenities at them.

“Several subjects attempted to interfere, causing additional altercations and a subsequent arrest,” she said.

Hoover said additional reinforcements were summoned, and it took 25 law enforcement officers about a half-hour to gain control of the scene and disperse the crowd. There were no apparent injuries in the altercation.

Three people were arrested in the incident, including two on suspicion of felony resisting arrest and assault on a police officer, Hoover said. Of those two, she added, one also was charged with cocaine possession and the other also was charged with possession of narcotics for sale.

Hoover said a third suspect was arrested for resisting or delaying a peace officer.

Due to the active investigation, identities of the accused are being withheld for now, she said.

The number of citations issued in the incident is not yet available.

