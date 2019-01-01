Pixel Tracker

3 Arrested at Suspected Drug Lab at Home-Preschool Near Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 1, 2019 | 2:35 p.m.
Three men were arrested Monday after investigators found evidence of an illicit drug lab while searching a residence near Santa Barbara that also was being used as a pre-school and an animal-rescue center, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The home on the 100 block of Nogal Drive is owned by Charles Romanus, 52, a convicted felon, said Senior Deputy Jeremy Rogers.

“Evidence collected indicated narcotics were also being sold and used at the location,” Rogers said. “Multiple items of evidence, including a firearm, were located, as well as chemicals, dozens of syringes, and other narcotics-related paraphernalia.”

Investigators also discovered that Harmony Pre-School, which has approximately 11 students ages 2 to 5, has been operating for the past 11 years at that location, “just feet from where narcotics were being made, sold, and used,” Rogers said.

Romanus was arrested on suspicion of illegally manufacturing narcotics, violation of the Drug Trafficking and Schoolyard Act of 1988, child endangerment, operating a place for narcotics use, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, all felonies, Rogers said.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $100,000.

Also arrested were Brandon Topete, 24, of Goleta, on a no-bail warrant for robbery and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and an injecting device; and Henry Hewitt, 32, of Santa Barbara, on felony charges of false impersonation of another and forgery.

Hewitt remained in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Detectives with the sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau along with Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded and removed harmful chemicals from the residence associated with narcotics manufacturing, Rogers said.

Along with owning the residence that Harmony Pre-School operates from, Romanus also operated a nonprofit animal-rescue facility on the property, Rogers said, adding that six cats were collected by Santa Barbara County Animal Control.

