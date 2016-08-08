Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 2:02 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

3 Buellton Brothers Injured in Highway 101 Crash in Northern California

By Randi Rossmann, Santa Rosa Press Democrat | August 8, 2016 | 12:20 p.m.

Three young brothers headed for Santa Rosa Sunday night went to hospitals after the 16‑year‑old brother driving on Highway 101 apparently became sleepy and crashed in northern Novato, according to the CHP.

The 9:30 p.m. collision with a power pole shut down the highway in both directions for 15 minutes to allow a medical helicopter to land.

One northbound lane was expected to remain closed until about noon Monday for repairs to the pole severed during the crash.

The siblings, whose names were not released, are from Buellton.

They were traveling in a three‑vehicle caravan of family members headed for Santa Rosa, Officer Andrew Barclay said Monday. Relatives in the other two vehicles, including their mother, saw the crash, stopped and ran to aid the boys.

Many others saw it to, with about 24 callers dialing 9-1-1 to tell of a dramatic crash and crushed vehicle with people trapped inside.

The teen, behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Equinox, was north of Atherton Avenue when the SUV drifted off of the highway and onto a dirt shoulder. The new driver tried to steer back onto the pavement, lost control and the SUV flipped onto its side and slid into the wooden pole. 

The SUV’s roof hit the pole, crushing it down to just above the front seat compartment, Barclay said.

Initial reports had the three brothers, 16, 13, and 5, trapped inside. Arriving firefighters found the driver trapped, but the two other injured siblings had gotten out on their own.

The impact launched the severed pole about 30 feet from its post, connected still by attached wires. When the wires were determined to be safe, firefighters freed the driver from the smashed SUV.

He was flown by the helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be major injuries but were later determined to be moderate. 

His brothers were taken by ambulance to a Marin hospital with moderate and major injuries.

A preliminary investigation ruled out alcohol or drugs but showed the driver could have been drowsy from driving.

The teen also isn’t legally allowed to drive juveniles without an adult in the car, and was in violation of his provisional license, Barclay said.

[Click here to read more from the Santa Rosa Press Democrat]

Randi Rossmann is a staff writer with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. Contact her a [email protected]

