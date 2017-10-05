3 Carpinteria Teens Arrested After Posting Photos of Themselves with Weapons Through Snapchat

Three Carpinteria High School students were arrested Thursday after they used the Snapchat app to post photos of themselves with firearms, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were alerted to the initial post, and quickly identified the student involved, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“The 15-year-old student was ultimately arrested for criminal threats and brandishing a firearm,” Hoover said. “The firearm was later recovered and seized from the student’s residence.”

A 17-year-old relative of the student also was arrested on campus for possession of a realistic pellet gun on school grounds, Hoover said.

Both youths were booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

Later in the day, deputies were alerted to a third student who also had posted a photo on Snapchat of himself holding a firearm.

“The 16-year-old student was contacted at his residence and arrested for criminal threats and possession of a replica firearm,” Hoover said, adding that he also was booked into Juvenile Hall.

Names of the three students were not released because they are minors.

“This is an example of how social media can be used in a criminal manner to threaten and intimidate others,” Hoover said. “The Sheriff’s Office wants to take this opportunity to commend those individuals who promptly reported the suspicious posts, which helped lead to a quick resolution.

“Social media is a powerful tool, and there is an important need to always use discretion and caution when posting information.”

The city of Carpinteria contracts with the Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services.

