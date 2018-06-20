3 Carrizo Drive, Santa Barbara 93105

A hidden jewel! This house is a classic English Country home with traditional craftsmanship throughout. The living space offers a large formal living room, dining room, library with beautiful wood paneling, a family room, spacious gourmet kitchen, two fireplaces, wood and carpeted floors, four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms. There are French doors opening up to spacious patios, pool and spa and a fully mature garden. There is abundant storage, including a basement, a three-car garage, and a large bonus room that can be used as an office/studio or a deluxe kid’s playroom. The entire property is hedged in creating complete privacy. Built in 1928. Approximately 4,000 square feet.
