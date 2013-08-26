3 Drivers Arrested at DUI Checkpoint in Goleta

As part of Goleta’s commitment to public safety, Goleta police conducted a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint last Friday. The checkpoint was held between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. on northbound Storke Road at Phelps Road in Goleta.

This operation was one of many that have or will be conducted throughout the year in Goleta.

Here are the results of the checkpoint:

» Vehicles screened — 450

» DUI arrests — 3

» Driving without a valid driver’s license — 6

» Driving on a suspended driver’s license — 2

» Vehicles impounded for 30 days — 2

» Vehicles impounded for one day — 4

» Criminal citations — 4

» Miscellaneous traffic citations — 2

A 19-year-old Isla Vista man, a 20-year-old Santa Barbara man and an 18-year-old Santa Barbara woman were all arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The City of Goleta contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department for police services.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.