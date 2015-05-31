3 Suspects Face Charges After Santa Maria Carjacking

Three people are facing charges following a weekend carjacking in Santa Maria.

The incident began shortly after 9 p.m. Friday with a report of a carjacking in the 400 block of Benwiley Avenue, a few blocks northwest of Santa Maria Town Center, Santa Maria police Lt. Mark Norling said.

“The victim was approached by a male and female and was beaten, threatened with a knife, and his vehicle was stolen,”​ Norling said.

“After a short period of time, the stolen vehicle was found abandoned in a nearby alley.”

Norling said investigators set up surveillance on the vehicle, and observed two people getting in and driving off.

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted in the 300 block of North Oakley Street, during which the driver ran into a nearby residence.

“The male and female carjacking suspects were found inside the residence, along with the driver who had run from the high-risk stop,”​ Norling said.

He identified the arrested carjacking suspects as Alejandro Bretado, 27, and Celena Garcia, 24.

Garcia faces charges of carjacking, possession of methamphetamine and a felony warrant. Bretado faces a carjacking charge.

The driver who allegedly ran away after the traffic stop, Lorraine Melendez, 33, was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property.

All were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

There were no injuries in the incident.

