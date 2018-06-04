Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:11 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Mother, 2 Children Injured in Rollover Crash in Buellton

Accident occurred in the northbound lanes near the Highway 246 offramp

A mother and two children were transported to the hospital Thursday after a rollover crash on Highway 101 in Buellton. Click to view larger
A mother and two children were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries on Thursday after a rollover crash on Highway 101 in Buellton. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 6:15 p.m. | April 5, 2018 | 4:41 p.m.

Three people were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries Thursday afternoon after a rollover crash on Highway 101 in Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. 

A truck traveling northbound on Highway 101 at the Highway 246 offramp rolled over several times and ended up about 30 feet down an embankment, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

The accident was reported at 2:30 p.m.

Personnel from the California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response ambulances responded to the scene. 

A mother and two children in the vehicle were carried to the road by firefighters before being transported to the hospital, Zaniboni said.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The CHP was investigating the crash. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Three people are transported to the hospital after a rollover collision in Buellton Thursday afternoon. Click to view larger
Three people were transported to the hospital after a rollover collision in Buellton Thursday afternoon. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

