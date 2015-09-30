3 Injured in Crash With Dump Truck Near Santa Maria

Advice

Three people were injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident east of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash, involving a Honda Accord and a dump truck, occurred at about 11:10 a.m. at Dominion Road and Foxen Canyon Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The injured were treated at the scene by paramedics and then transported by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria — one with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries, Zaniboni said.

The dump truck overturned and was blocking one of the lanes for a time, Zaniboni said.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

