3 Injured in Head-On Crash on Harris Grade Road Near Los Alamos

Three people were injured Friday in a head-on collision on Harris Grade Road near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash, involving a Honda CRV and a Ford F-150 pickup, occurred shortly before 11 a.m. about two miles south of Highway 135, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The driver of one of the vehicles was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Three patients were transported by AMR ambulance to Lompoc Valley Medical Center with minor injuries, Zaniboni said.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

Harris Grade Road was shut down for a time after the crash, but has since reopened.

The CHP was investigating the accident.

