3 Injured in Crash on Highway 135 in Santa Maria

Advice

Three people were injured in a collision that occurred Monday when a vehicle ran a red light at a major Santa Maria intersection, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. at Highway 135 and Lakeview Drive, said Lt. Mark Norling.

A Toyota Corolla driven by Marcy Johnson of Santa Maria was westbound on Lakeview and failed to stop for the red light at Broadway/Highway 135, Norling said.

She collided with a Toyota Highlander, driven by Lye Lee of Santa Maria, that was headed north on Broadway, Norling said.

Johnson, Lee and an adult passenger in Lee’s car all suffered moderate injuries, and were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Details on their conditions were not available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.