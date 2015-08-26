3 Injured in Crash on Via Real in Carpinteria

Advice

Pickup truck collided broadside with an SUV; one victim was ejected and another had to be extricated

Three people were injured, two seriously, in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday night in Carpinteria.

The accident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Via Real at Vallecito Road, according to Battalion Chief Mike Gallagher of the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department.

The crash involved a pickup truck that collided broadside with the SUV, Gallagher said.

Two of the victims were in the pickup, and the third was in the SUV.

One victim was ejected, and another had to be extricated with the Jaws of Life hydraulic tool.

All three were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Details on their conditions were not available Wednesday night.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

