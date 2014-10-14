3 Injured in Goleta Multi-Vehicle Freeway Accident

Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 101 at Glen Annie Road Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers and medics responded to the scene at 8:19 a.m. and initially reported five vehicles involved, including one rollover, Officer Kevin Taulbee said.

The incident was reported as a hit and run with injuries, but there is no follow-up at this point, he said.

Two vehicles were involved in the initial incident and other vehicles stopped to help, Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason said.

One vehicle rolled over at least once and came to rest on its wheels. A pregnant woman and two children were inside and suffered minor injuries, Eliason said.

They were all properly restrained and the airbags deployed, but the three were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital as a precaution, he added.

Someone in the other vehicle also had minor injuries but declined transport to the hospital.

Highway 101's southbound lanes were blocked for a short time and the slow lane was blocked as vehicles were towed away from the scene, according to the CHP.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.