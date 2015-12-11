3 Injured in Head-On Vehicle Collision Near Cuyama

Advice

One person was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries after a head-on vehicle collision on Highway 166 near Cuyama Friday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At 10:34 a.m., responders from County Fire, Kern County and Los Padres Forest Service headed to the scene at Highway 166 and Stubblefield Road.

There were three patients involved, two with minor injuries and one with major injuries, Santa Barbara County Fire​ Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The person with major injuries was driven by ambulance to the New Cuyama Airport and then airlifted to Cottage Hospital by Copter 3 of the Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit.

Both people with minor injuries were taken to a Kern County hospital by ambulance, Zaniboni said.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

