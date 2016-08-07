3 Injured in Highway 101 Crash West of Goleta

Three people were injured Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 west of Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 9:45 p.m. to northbound Highway 101, about 2 miles west of Winchester Canyon Road, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the crash involved a van and a passenger car that were both traveling north.

A man, woman and child in the van sustained minor injuries, and were transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

The male driver and a boy in the car were not injured.

The right-hand freeway lane was shut down for a time, but subsequently reopened.

The wreck was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

