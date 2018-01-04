Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:22 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

3 Injured in Highway 154 Crash Off Roadway Near Santa Barbara

Two-vehicle collision reported over the side of the roadway, near Stagecoach Road

The driver and passenger of a SUV suffered moderate and major injuries in a two-vehicle crash over the side of Highway 154 Thursday morning near Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
The driver and passenger of a SUV suffered moderate and major injuries in a two-vehicle crash over the side of Highway 154 Thursday morning near Santa Barbara.  (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | January 4, 2018 | 11:06 a.m.

Three people were injured in a Highway 154 over-the-side crash Thursday morning, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 9:30 a.m. near Stagecoach Road, and both vehicles crashed off the roadway about 25 feet down a hill, spokesman Mike Eliason said. 

A pickup truck driving east "experienced mechanical issues" — possibly a blown tire — and drove into the westbound lanes, hitting a SUV, Eliason said. 

The driver and passenger of the SUV, a man and woman in their 60s, had moderate and major injuries, respectively, Eliason said. 

Firefighters worked for about 20 minutes to extricate the woman from the crash, using the Jaws of Life, he added. 

Both of them were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by American Medical Response ambulances, as was the pickup driver, a man in his 40s with minor injuries. 

The Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol office is investigating the crash. 

Along with County Fire and the CHP, agencies responding to the crash scene included the U.S. Forest Service and sheriff's Search and Rescue team, Eliason said. 

One westbound lane of Highway 154 was closed near East Camino Cielo due to the crash, Caltrans District 5 said at 10:30 a.m. 

Caltrans suggested drivers use Highway 101 as an alternate route, which had the southbound slow lane closed in the area of the Gaviota Tunnel, through noon, to recover an overturned vehicle from a non-injury crash earlier Thursday morning. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli

Santa Barbara County firefighters work to extricate a passenger out of a crashed vehicle off the roadway Thursday morning in the area of Highway 154 and Stagecoach Road. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County firefighters work to extricate a passenger out of a crashed vehicle off the roadway Thursday morning in the area of Highway 154 and Stagecoach Road.  (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

