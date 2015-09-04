Friday, April 6 , 2018, 12:05 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

3 L.A. Gang Members Arrested on Mail-Theft, Related Charges in Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 4, 2015 | 9:26 a.m.

A traffic accident in Santa Barbara earlier this week led to the arrest of three Los Angeles-area gang members who are now facing mail-theft, forgery and related charges.

On Tuesday, officers responded at about 5:30 a.m. to a report of a traffic collision on the 1600 block of Payers Street, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Investigation revealed that Regino Omar Estrada Ramirez, 25, of Los Angeles was driving when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a parked car, Harwood said.

With him in the vehicle were two passengers, Ramon Julian Gomez, 19, and Saulo Solares, 20, also of Los Angeles, Harwood said.

Investigators determined that Ramirez was unlicensed, and prepared to impound his vehicle.

Regino Omar Estrada Ramirez

“Prior to Ramirez’s car being towed from the scene, officers conducted an inventory search and discovered that it contained several checks that appeared to be stolen,” Harwood said. “A can of spray paint that appeared to have been recently used was also in the car, along with a check-fishing device, an improvised piece of equipment consisting of a weighted line with adhesive used by thieves to retrieve mail from mail boxes.”

Gomez and Solares were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, Harwood said, while Gomez was in possession of a second check-fishing device, and Solares had a pair of binoculars.

In recent weeks, the trio allegedly had been stealing checks in Los Angeles and Orange counties, Harwood said.

Ramon Julian Gomez

They had come to Santa Barbara to visit Ramirez’s mother, who lives on the city’s Eastside, Harwood said.

“Shortly after arrival, in the early morning of September 1, the three committed a vandalism in that area, spray painting gang graffiti,” Harwood said. “They next drove throughout Santa Barbara, stealing checks from U.S. Postal Service mail boxes until crashing their vehicle and being contacted by police.”

Police recovered more than 30 stolen checks with a total value of more than $28,000, Harwood said.

All three were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, check forgery, grand theft, vandalism, and participation in a criminal street gang.

Saulo Solares

Gomez and Solares also face charges of possession of methamphetamine, while Ramirez faces a charge of driving without a license.

Bail for each was set at $120,000.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 