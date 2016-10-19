3 Local Teams In Channel League Doubles Semifinals

Top-seeded Mikala Triplett and Katie Yang of Dos Pueblos led three local teams into the semifinals at the Channel League girls tennis individual doubles tournament on Wednesday at Buena.
Triplett-Yang will face Samantha DeAlba and Kelly Coulson in one semifinal on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Buena High. The other semifinal pits Santa Barbara's Claire Stotts and Hannah Echt against Ventura's Maya and Neela Krishnasamy.
The winners meet for the championship at 3:30 p.m.
Seedings:
1. Triplett/Yang (DP)
2. Kleidermacher/Hillebrandt (DP)
3.Bidebach/Reilly (Ventura)
4.Kershner/Morison (SB)
5. Coulson/DeAlba (SM)
6. M Krishnasamy/N Krishnasamy (V)
7. Berton/Brewer (SB)
8. McDaniel/Mannix (SM)
First Round:
Triplett/Yang (DP) def Alvarado/Madrigal (Buena) 6-0, 6-0
McDaniel/Mannix (SM) def Kroon/Villarreal (B) 6-1, 6-0
Kelly Coulson/DeAlba (SM) def Worthy/Neumann (V) 6-1, 6-0
Biedebach/Thompson (V) def Campbell/Loyola (B) 6-0, 6-0
Maya Krishnasamy/ Neela Krishnasamy (V) def Golden/Thakrar (DP) 6-1, 6-2
Berton/Brewer (SB) def Brondos/Henry (B) 6-2, 6-0
Claire Stotts/Hannah Echt (SB) def Hillebrand/Kleidermacher (DP) 7-5, 6-2
Second round:
Triplett/Yang def McDaniel/Mannix 6-1, 6-1
Coulson/DeAlba def Kershner/Morison 6-1, 6-1
Krishnasamys def Bidebach/Thompson 6-2, 6-1
Echt/Stotts def Brewer/Berton 6-1, 6-4
Doubled Semis - Triplett-Yang vs Coulson-DeAlba
Echt-Stotts vs M. Krishnasamy-N. Krishnasamy
Doubles Semis 2 p,m. at Buena High
Finals - Singles and Doubles 3:30 p.m.