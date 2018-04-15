3 Lompoc Men Arrested in Connection with Solvang Residential Burglary

Men also facing drug-related charges after break-in at a home on Second Street

Three Lompoc men are facing burglary and other charges after they allegedly broke in to a Solvang home, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 300 block of Second Street on a report of a residential burglary in progress, said Lt. Kevin Huddle.

“A witness observed two male suspects leaving her neighbor’s residence carrying property, and they were not associated with the residence,” Huddle said. “The two subjects were observed getting into a black 4-door Honda Civic with a smashed front windshield and fleeing from the residence with another male subject driving the vehicle.”

Deputies located the vehicle traveling west on Highway 246 and conducted a traffic stop.

The three male occupants of the car were found to be in possession of burglary tools — lock picks, a glass cutter, a mask and a putty knife, Huddle said. They also had a shotgun taken from the victim’s residence and other suspected stolen property, he added.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Juan Jose Rodriguez, 37, of Lompoc, who was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics and driving without a license, Huddle said.

The front passenger, Daniel Vargas, 35, of Lompoc, allegedly was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug-smoking paraphernalia.

The rear passenger, Francisco Omar Lozano, 35, of Lompoc, was found to have an active felony no-bail warrant and a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.

Lozano lied about his identity, Huddle said, and also was charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The three were positively identified by the witness and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Lozano was charged with residential burglary, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, providing false information to a peace officer, and two active warrants.

Rodriguez was booked for residential burglary, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while unlicensed.

Vargas was charged with residential burglary, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

