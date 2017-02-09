3 Lompoc Teens Accused of Torturing, Killing Neighbor’s Pet Rabbit

Three teenage boys were arrested for allegedly torturing a rabbit and threatening a Santa Barbara County animal control officer, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

An animal control officer was investigating a noise complaint on the 800 block of East Airport Avenue at approximately 11:40 a.m. Thursday when she saw the three teens in the backyard who appeared to be torturing a rabbit, police said.

“She attempted to contact them, and one of them told her they could shoot and kill her if she entered,” Lompoc police said.

Police officers dispatched to the scene discovered the boys had "stolen, tortured and eventually killed a neighbor’s pet rabbit with the use of a dog, a knife and a hatchet."

The boys — 13, 14 and 15 years old — were taken into custody for felony animal cruelty, conspiracy, criminal threats and petty theft, police said.

They allegedly confessed to the crime, police said.

The teens, whose names were not released due to their ages, were transported to Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall.

