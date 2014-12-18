3 Men Arrested in Old Town Goleta Stabbing Case

Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested three men on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon connected to a Nov. 21 stabbing in Old Town Goleta.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives served a search and arrest warrant at a home on the 100 block of Orange Avenue Thursday morning and took two men into custody for their involvement in the stabbing, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

“The residence is located directly in front of where a male in his 20s was stabbed following an argument with a group of males whom he was not directly acquainted with,” she said in a statement.

The victim, who was not identified, was stabbed around 5:38 p.m. Nov. 21 after a confrontation at the intersection of Orange and Mandarin avenues and was transported to the hospital.

Mario Flores, 19, and Luis Gonzales-Guerrero, 21, both live on the property and were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting great bodily injury during a felony, and a criminal street gang enhancement, Hoover said.

A third suspect, Bryan Ulloa, 20, also of Goleta, was already in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail on an unrelated case, according to the sheriff’s office.

