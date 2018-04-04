Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:17 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

3 Men Arrested on Felony Vandalism Charges in Goleta Graffiti Incident

Citizen doing graffiti abatement spotted trio spraying walls of drainage culvert at Cathedral Oaks Road, according to sheriff’s deputies

Three men were arrested on felony vandalism charges in Goleta on Saturday after Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies found them allegedly painting graffiti in a drainage culvert. Click to view larger
Three men were arrested on felony vandalism charges in Goleta on Saturday after Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies found them allegedly painting graffiti in a drainage culvert. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 10, 2017 | 5:46 p.m.

Three men were arrested on felony vandalism charges in Goleta on Saturday after a man doing graffiti-abatement work spotted them and alerted Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies.

One of three men arrested on felony vandalism charges is searched by sheriff’s deputies Saturday in Goleta. Click to view larger
One of three men arrested on felony vandalism charges is searched by sheriff’s deputies Saturday in Goleta. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Joseph Rocco Peransi, 31, of Santa Barbara, and Jansen Michael Lee, 31, and Gregory Winfield Smith, 32, both of Lompoc, were taken into custody after they were observed using spray paint to create graffiti in a drainage culvert at Cathedral Oaks and Glen Annie roads, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Deputies were dispatched at about 1:25 p.m. Saturday after a citizen doing community service graffiti abatement reported seeing one of the men spraying graffiti on the wall of a tunnel.

“Sheriff's deputies responded and located three males vandalizing the tunnel walls with large graffiti murals,” Hoover said. “Two of the suspects attempted to flee when they saw deputies but all three were detained.”

She said the men were in possession of more than 60 cans of spray paint, five cans of paint with rollers to create backdrops for their graffiti, and a camera connected to a tripod to photograph their handiwork.

All three were booked into County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, vandalism of $400 or more, possession with the intent to commit vandalism or graffiti, and dumping waste matter in a creek, Hoover said.

Lee also was booked on an outstanding felony warrant for felony graffiti and vandalism.

Peransi was being held on $45,000, with a bail enhancement for commission of a felony after release on bail or own recognizance; Lee was being held on $105,000 bail; and Smith posted $20,000 bail and was released, Hoover said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A deputy takes notes after three suspects were arrested while they allegedly were painting graffiti in a Goleta drainage culvert Saturday. Click to view larger
A deputy takes notes after three suspects were arrested while they allegedly were painting graffiti in a Goleta drainage culvert Saturday. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 