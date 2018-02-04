Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:49 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

3 Men Stabbed, Including 2 Passersby, in Gang-Related Attack in Downtown Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 4, 2018 | 12:01 p.m.

Three people were stabbed and at least two others were injured late Saturday in a gang-related altercation that began at a downtown Santa Barbara bar, according to Santa Barbara police.

Sgt. Riley Harwood told Noozhawk that officers were dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. on a report of a fight in the 600 block of State Street.

A short distance away, on the first block of East Cota Street, police found a 35-year-old man who had suffered multiple stab wounds, along with a 26-year-old female relative who had been assaulted, Harwood said.

Nearby, in the area of City Parking Lot 10 behind World Market, at 610 State St., officers found a bloodied 21-year-old man who had head and shoulder injuries but had not been stabbed. Harwood said the man was a known gang member.

He said two other victims — both 26-year-old men — were taken by friends to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after being stabbed.

According to Harwood, the incident began inside Baja Sharkeez bar, at 525 State St., where the 35-year-old man got into an argument with another man who is believed to be a member of a local street gang.

Noticing that other gang members were present, the man and his female relative left and were walking up State Street when they were attacked from behind in the 800 block by at least two men, Harwood said.

He said the two men who later showed up at the hospital were across the street when they went to the aid of the woman who was being assaulted. Both ended up being stabbed.

The names of those involved were not released, and none of the injuries was considered life-threatening, Harwood said.

He said the man found near Lot 10 is considered a possible suspect in the stabbing. The case remains under investigation.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

