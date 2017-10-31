2 Men Stage Takeover Armed Robbery of Santa Barbara Verizon Wireless Store

No one injured but suspects — including one wearing a Batman costume — escape into dark night with cash, cell phones and accessories

Two men — including one wearing a Batman costume — escaped with cash and merchandise Tuesday night after the take-over armed robbery of a Verizon Wireless store in Santa Barbara.

At about 7 p.m., the robbers entered the store at 2980 State St. and ordered four employees and two customers into a back room, said Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The suspects, including one who brandished a semi-automatic handgun, proceeded to steal cash, cell phones and accessories before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction, Harwood said.

(Police originally reported there were three suspects, but later issued an updated saying there were only two.)

Witness accounts varied, Harwood said, but it was determined that one of the suspects was wearing a Batman costume and mask, and the other had on dark clothing and a black mask.

No one was injured in the Halloween night robbery.

Investigators were canvassing the area looking for evidence, and gathering video from the store and nearby businesses.

As of late Tuesday night, no arrests had been made.

