3 More Suspects Charged With Murder in Fatal Stabbing of Santa Maria Teen

Santa Maria police detectives arrested three more suspects in the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Marcos Pena Thursday.

Pena, also referred to as Marcos Ramos, was fatally stabbed after a confrontation in the 1600 block of Donovan Road on Jan. 5, according to authorities.

Police arrested three juvenile males, all of Santa Maria, this week without incident.

Andrew Molina, 16, Daniel Jaime, 17, and Pablo Juarez, 17, were all charged with one count of murder with a gang allegation, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

All three are being charged as adults in this case and will be in Santa Maria court Wednesday, the office announced.

Three other suspects have already been arrested in this case, including two more juveniles who are being charged as adults, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Israel Gaspar Cruz, 19, Gerardo Gonzalez Flores, 16, and Carlos Geovani Perez, 14, have all been charged with murder plus a gang allegation, authorities said.

Cruz was also charged with use of a deadly weapon.

