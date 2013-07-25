Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:25 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

3 More Suspects Arrested in Santa Barbara Stabbings

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | July 25, 2013 | 6:37 p.m.

Santa Barbara police have arrested three more suspects in connection with stabbing incidents July 13 on Cottage Grove Avenue that left four victims injured.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said detectives from the Santa Barbara Police Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department served search warrants Wednesday at seven locations in Santa Barbara and Goleta as part of the investigation.

To date, eight suspects have been arrested in the case and have been booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder and participation in a criminal street gang.

Those arrested after the July 13 stabbings were Edgar Alberto Castellanos, 23, Abraham Vega, 20, Jose Rene Santacruz, 20, Rita Maria Rodriguez Mejia, 23, and Itzel Ramirez, 20, all of Santa Barbara, according to Harwood.

He said the suspects arrested Wednesday were Adrianna Rosemary Marie Burkett, 22, and Iris Pineda, 23, both of Santa Barbara, and 22-year-old Nancy Moreno of unincorporated Santa Barbara.

Bail was set at $1.2 million for Vega, Santa Cruz and Moreno, and at $1.1 million for Lopez, Ramirez, Rodriguez-Mejia, Burkett and Pineda, according to Harwood.

He said the two victims admitted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment have since been released.

Harwood said the investigation is ongoing, and that additional details are being withheld.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 