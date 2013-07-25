3 More Suspects Arrested in Santa Barbara Stabbings

Santa Barbara police have arrested three more suspects in connection with stabbing incidents July 13 on Cottage Grove Avenue that left four victims injured.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said detectives from the Santa Barbara Police Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department served search warrants Wednesday at seven locations in Santa Barbara and Goleta as part of the investigation.

To date, eight suspects have been arrested in the case and have been booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder and participation in a criminal street gang.

Those arrested after the July 13 stabbings were Edgar Alberto Castellanos, 23, Abraham Vega, 20, Jose Rene Santacruz, 20, Rita Maria Rodriguez Mejia, 23, and Itzel Ramirez, 20, all of Santa Barbara, according to Harwood.

He said the suspects arrested Wednesday were Adrianna Rosemary Marie Burkett, 22, and Iris Pineda, 23, both of Santa Barbara, and 22-year-old Nancy Moreno of unincorporated Santa Barbara.

Bail was set at $1.2 million for Vega, Santa Cruz and Moreno, and at $1.1 million for Lopez, Ramirez, Rodriguez-Mejia, Burkett and Pineda, according to Harwood.

He said the two victims admitted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment have since been released.

Harwood said the investigation is ongoing, and that additional details are being withheld.

