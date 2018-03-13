Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:13 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

3 People Hurt in Head-On Collision on Rain-Soaked Highway 154

Traffic backed up after crash near Windy Gap; victims taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Three people were injured — one critically — on Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision on Highway 154, just west of the Windy Gap area on the Santa Barbara side of San Marcos Pass. Click to view larger
Three people were injured — one critically — on Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision on Highway 154, just west of the Windy Gap area on the Santa Barbara side of San Marcos Pass. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 6:37 p.m. | March 13, 2018 | 5:26 p.m.

Three people were injured — one critically — on Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision on rain-soaked Highway 154 that snarled traffic on the roadway.

The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Highway 154, which is just west of the Windy Gap area on the Santa Barbara side of San Marcos Pass, according to Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

A Ford Ranger pickup that was westbound collided with a Honda CRV that was headed east, Eliason said.

A female passenger in the CRV suffered major injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The driver of of the CRV and the driver of the Ranger, both men, sustained minor to moderate injuries, Eliason said, and also were taken by AMR to Cottage Hospital.

The victims' names and details on their conditions were not available.

Rain was falling at the time of the crash, and likely was a factor in the crash..

The highway was reduced to a single lane while emergency personnel tended to the injured and removed the wreckage, Eliason said, causing a major traffic back-up.

An off-duty Montecito Fire Protection District captain assisted in the response, along with personnel from Los Padres National Forest.

The collision was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

