3 Injured in Head-On Crash on Highway 166 East of Santa Maria

Three people were injured Sunday night in a head-on collision on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred about 6:40 p.m. near Spanish Ranch, 15 miles west of Cuyama, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The California Highway Patrol said a 27-year-old man driving a Chevy pickup east on Highway 166 crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a Dodge pickup driven by Richard Dwayne Terrell, 62, of Bakersfield.

Terrell's vehicle ended up on its side due to the impact of the collision, the CHP said.

The incident left the unidentified Chevy driver with major injuries.

A passenger in the Dodge, Kimberly Doris Terrell, 54, of Bakersfield, also suffered major injuries, the CHP said, while Richard Terrell had minor injuries, the CHP said.

All were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria by American Medical Response ambulances.

A few hours after crews responded to the scene, the California Highway Patrol listed the crash as a fatal accident, but that could not be confirmed late Sunday.

County fire crews were dispatched to the collision, which CHP officers are investigating.

Highway 166 between Santa Maria and Cuyama was closed for more than two hours Sunday night.

