3 People Injured in Crash on Highway 246 East of Lompoc

Extrication required after two-vehicle collision near the intersection with Hapgood Road

Three people were injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 246 east of Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash, involving an SUV and a small sedan, occurred near the intersection with Hapgood Road, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The SUV rear-ended the sedan, which required extrication for the injured rear-seat occupants of the sedan, Eliason said.

One woman in the sedan suffered moderate injuries, and was taken by a Fire Department ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, Eliason said.

Another woman in the sedan sustained minor injuries, as did the female driver of the SUV, Eliason said.

They were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

The names of the injured and details on their conditions were not available.

The driver and a front-seat passenger in the sedan were not hurt, Eliason said.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.