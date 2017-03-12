Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:24 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

3 People Injured in 2-Vehicle Orcutt Crash

One victim extricated from vehicle after collision at Clark Avenue and Orcutt Road; cause under investigation

A two-vehicle collision injured three people Sunday night on Clark Avenue at Orcutt Road.
A two-vehicle collision injured three people Sunday night on Clark Avenue at Orcutt Road. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 12, 2017 | 8:48 p.m.

One person had to be extricated from a car after a Sunday night crash in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Just after 8 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Clark Avenue and Orcutt Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Firefighters had to extricate one person from a wrecked vehicle, Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the patient was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment of moderate to major injuries.

Two other people involved in the collision had minor injuries.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

No further details were available.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

One person was extricated from a vehicle after a collision in Orcutt on Sunday night. Click to view larger
One person was extricated from a vehicle after a collision in Orcutt on Sunday night. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 