3 People Injured in 2-Vehicle Orcutt Crash

One victim extricated from vehicle after collision at Clark Avenue and Orcutt Road; cause under investigation

One person had to be extricated from a car after a Sunday night crash in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Just after 8 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Clark Avenue and Orcutt Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Firefighters had to extricate one person from a wrecked vehicle, Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the patient was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment of moderate to major injuries.

Two other people involved in the collision had minor injuries.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

No further details were available.

