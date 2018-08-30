3 People Injured in Vehicle Collision Near Lake Cachuma

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision near Lake Cachuma on Highway 154 Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash was reported around 1:38 p.m. after a vehicle stopped in the north/westbound lanes was hit from behind “at a relatively high rate of speed,” Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

One of the vehicles rolled onto its roof and its two occupants had to be extricated, he said.

Three people were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate or major injuries, and one person refused medical treatment, Zaniboni said.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

No further details were available.

