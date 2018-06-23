Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:03 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

3 People Rescued Near Anacapa Island After Small Boat Capsizes

Trio was not wearing life jackets and had to tread water for nearly 90 minutes

One of three people who had to tread water for nearly 90 minutes after their small boat capsized near Anacapa Island is assisted by U.S. Coast Guard crew members. Click to view larger
One of three people who had to tread water for nearly 90 minutes after their small boat capsized near Anacapa Island is assisted by U.S. Coast Guard crew members. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 23, 2018 | 8:31 a.m.

Three people had to tread water for nearly 90 minutes Friday evening in the ocean near Anacapa Island before being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The trio was aboard a 17-foot recreational vessel before it capsized a mile north of the island, forcing them into the water, according to the Coast Guard.

One of those aboard the boat used a cell phone to call 9-1-1, and the Coast Guard dispatched a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Pt. Mugu and a boat crew from Channels Islands Harbor in Ventura to assist them.

“The helicopter crew arrived on-scene and located three people in the water with no life jackets,” the Coast Guard said in a press release. “At the same time, the boat crew arrived on scene, embarked the people from the water, and transported them to Station Channel Islands Harbor where emergency medical services awaited.”

The Coast Guard stressed that all mariners should wear life jackets at all times while aboard a vessel, noting that wearing a life jacket can increase the chances of survival during a life-threatening situation.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A U.S. Coast Guard boat rescues three people who had to tread water for nearly 90 minutes after their small boat capsized near Anacapa Island. Click to view larger
A U.S. Coast Guard boat rescues three people who had to tread water for nearly 90 minutes after their small boat capsized near Anacapa Island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 