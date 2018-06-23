3 People Rescued Near Anacapa Island After Small Boat Capsizes

Trio was not wearing life jackets and had to tread water for nearly 90 minutes

Three people had to tread water for nearly 90 minutes Friday evening in the ocean near Anacapa Island before being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The trio was aboard a 17-foot recreational vessel before it capsized a mile north of the island, forcing them into the water, according to the Coast Guard.

One of those aboard the boat used a cell phone to call 9-1-1, and the Coast Guard dispatched a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Pt. Mugu and a boat crew from Channels Islands Harbor in Ventura to assist them.

“The helicopter crew arrived on-scene and located three people in the water with no life jackets,” the Coast Guard said in a press release. “At the same time, the boat crew arrived on scene, embarked the people from the water, and transported them to Station Channel Islands Harbor where emergency medical services awaited.”

The Coast Guard stressed that all mariners should wear life jackets at all times while aboard a vessel, noting that wearing a life jacket can increase the chances of survival during a life-threatening situation.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.